BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,430,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the August 15th total of 7,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.70.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BorgWarner stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.98. 2,615,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,493. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.34.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 51,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in BorgWarner by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

