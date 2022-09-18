Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th.

Boston Pizza Royalties has a 1 year low of C$19.36 and a 1 year high of C$23.48.

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.67 million for the quarter.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust indirectly, through the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership (Royalties LP), acquires the trademarks and trade names owned by Boston Pizza International Inc (BPI), including Boston Pizza and other related items, logos and designs used in connection with the operation of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada.

