Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Broadway Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Broadway Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of BYFC opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $86.78 million, a P/E ratio of 57.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial ( NASDAQ:BYFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 4.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 30.6% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 2,956,478 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 692,395 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Broadway Financial by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,882,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 711,808 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in Broadway Financial by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,386,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 273,420 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Broadway Financial by 161.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442,334 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 273,420 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 43.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 77,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

