Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Short Interest Down 25.4% in August

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 370,800 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the August 15th total of 496,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Broadwind Stock Down 1.3 %
BWEN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 126,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,870. The firm has a market cap of $60.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09. Broadwind has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadwind will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadwind
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alerus Financial NA bought a new stake in Broadwind in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind in the first quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind in the second quarter worth $38,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Broadwind in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind in the second quarter worth $46,000. 20.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Broadwind
Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.
Featured Articles
