Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Short Interest Down 25.4% in August

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 370,800 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the August 15th total of 496,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Broadwind Stock Down 1.3 %

BWEN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 126,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,870. The firm has a market cap of $60.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09. Broadwind has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadwind will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadwind

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BWEN. StockNews.com raised Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet cut Broadwind from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alerus Financial NA bought a new stake in Broadwind in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind in the first quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind in the second quarter worth $38,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Broadwind in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind in the second quarter worth $46,000. 20.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadwind

(Get Rating)

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.