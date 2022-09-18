Brokerages Set Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Target Price at $32.00

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.23. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $55.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 407.91% and a negative return on equity of 78.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,761,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,421,000 after purchasing an additional 66,971 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,883 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,436,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,606,000 after acquiring an additional 34,116 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,436,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,952,000 after acquiring an additional 34,116 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,153,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.