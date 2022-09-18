Brokerages Set ITV plc (LON:ITV) Target Price at GBX 112.33

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 112.33 ($1.36).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 66 ($0.80) to GBX 56 ($0.68) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.05) target price on shares of ITV in a report on Monday, June 20th.

In related news, insider Mary Harris purchased 3,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £2,602.38 ($3,144.49). In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris bought 3,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £2,602.38 ($3,144.49). Also, insider Andrew Cosslett bought 301,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £208,303.41 ($251,695.76).

Shares of LON:ITV opened at GBX 63.44 ($0.77) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 67.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 71.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 528.67. ITV has a one year low of GBX 61.06 ($0.74) and a one year high of GBX 127.19 ($1.54).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be issued a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 2.32%. ITV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

