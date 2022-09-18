Brokerages Set Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) PT at $15.91

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.91.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBRA. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.13. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Sabra Health Care REIT

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 631.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 85,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

