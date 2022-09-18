Brokerages Set Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Price Target at C$64.33

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$64.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YRI shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$690.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cormark lifted their target price on Yamana Gold from C$6.65 to C$7.10 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Yamana Gold from C$7.05 to C$7.10 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Yamana Gold Price Performance

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at C$5.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.60. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.78 and a 52 week high of C$8.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79.

Yamana Gold Increases Dividend

Yamana Gold ( TSE:YRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$619.80 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

