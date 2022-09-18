Brokers Set Expectations for Accenture plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Accenture in a report released on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $10.74 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Accenture’s current full-year earnings is $10.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.43 EPS.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share.

Accenture Stock Performance

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.63.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $272.68 on Friday. Accenture has a 52-week low of $261.77 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.06.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,813,000 after buying an additional 103,824 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.