Brokers Set Expectations for Vir Biotechnology, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vir Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.38.

VIR stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.73. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of -0.29.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.41). Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The firm had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,725,000 after acquiring an additional 105,022 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 522.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,421,000 after acquiring an additional 269,069 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 12,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $3,430,566.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,094,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,413,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $3,430,566.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,094,080 shares in the company, valued at $618,413,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $392,338.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,434,834 shares in the company, valued at $31,422,864.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,385 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,741. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

