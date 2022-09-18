Brookstone Capital Management Raises Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $46,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VTV opened at $133.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.97. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

