BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BTGOF. Berenberg Bank cut BT Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BT Group from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 285 ($3.44) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BT Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $208.57.

Shares of BTGOF opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17. BT Group has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $2.71.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

