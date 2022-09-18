Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the August 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Burtech Acquisition Price Performance

BRKHW remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,541. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08. Burtech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.25.

Institutional Trading of Burtech Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

About Burtech Acquisition

Burtech Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry in the Americas. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

