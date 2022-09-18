Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Short Interest Update

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,600 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the August 15th total of 158,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 692,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Calyxt Stock Performance
Shares of Calyxt stock remained flat at $0.26 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 105,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46. Calyxt has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $4.08.
Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 229.78% and a negative return on equity of 197.26%. Equities analysts expect that Calyxt will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Calyxt
About Calyxt
Calyxt, Inc, a synthetic biology company, engages in delivering plant-based solutions primarily to the agriculture end market in the United States. The company is involved in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; hemp; and wheat with a higher fiber content. It has a commercialization agreement with S&W Seed Company for the exclusive license of an improved quality alfalfa seed in the United States and internationally.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calyxt (CLXT)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.