Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Short Interest Update

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,600 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the August 15th total of 158,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 692,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Calyxt Stock Performance

Shares of Calyxt stock remained flat at $0.26 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 105,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46. Calyxt has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $4.08.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 229.78% and a negative return on equity of 197.26%. Equities analysts expect that Calyxt will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Calyxt

About Calyxt

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calyxt stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Calyxt, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLXT Get Rating ) by 2,715.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486,112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.18% of Calyxt worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt, Inc, a synthetic biology company, engages in delivering plant-based solutions primarily to the agriculture end market in the United States. The company is involved in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; hemp; and wheat with a higher fiber content. It has a commercialization agreement with S&W Seed Company for the exclusive license of an improved quality alfalfa seed in the United States and internationally.

