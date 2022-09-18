Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Short Interest Update

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 404,500 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the August 15th total of 477,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 127,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:CANG traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 75,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,212. Cango has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $285.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.20). Cango had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cango will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Cango from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cango by 338.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 73,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cango by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 45,727 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Cango during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cango during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cango during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

