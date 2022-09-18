Cardano Market Capitalization Achieves $15.98 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00002373 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $15.98 billion and approximately $537.58 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,381.73 or 0.07011943 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00090867 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00029276 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00077877 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021109 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00030664 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000302 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,854,947,575 coins and its circulating supply is 34,182,044,153 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org/en/home.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

