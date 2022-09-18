CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW) Short Interest Up 12.7% in August

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the August 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CareMax stock. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 386,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. CareMax makes up approximately 0.4% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMAXW traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,068. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63. CareMax has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

