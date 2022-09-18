Carmel Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 1.6% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $890,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,951 shares of company stock valued at $14,911,456 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.4 %

BMY stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.52. 16,364,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,926,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $152.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.02. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.