Carmel Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 1.6% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $890,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb
In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,951 shares of company stock valued at $14,911,456 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.4 %
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
