C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,600 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the August 15th total of 206,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of C&C Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Get C&C Group alerts:

C&C Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGPZF traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.87. 13,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,480. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31. C&C Group has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.72.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.