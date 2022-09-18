Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Short Interest Update

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 75.1% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 867,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,120,000 after acquiring an additional 372,148 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 46.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000.

Get Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:CEN traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.64. 4,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,978. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.29. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $18.59.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

(Get Rating)

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.