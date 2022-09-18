CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $120.57

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 120.57 ($1.46) and traded as low as GBX 119 ($1.44). CentralNic Group shares last traded at GBX 120 ($1.45), with a volume of 89,233 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.02) price objective on shares of CentralNic Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

CentralNic Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 120.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 122.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of £346.39 million and a PE ratio of 12,000.00.

Insider Activity

About CentralNic Group

In other news, insider Donald Baladasan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.57), for a total transaction of £65,000 ($78,540.36). Insiders sold 733,604 shares of company stock worth $87,994,154 over the last three months.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

