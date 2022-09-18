CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $120.57

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 120.57 ($1.46) and traded as low as GBX 119 ($1.44). CentralNic Group shares last traded at GBX 120 ($1.45), with a volume of 89,233 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.02) price objective on shares of CentralNic Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.
CentralNic Group Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 120.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 122.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of £346.39 million and a PE ratio of 12,000.00.
Insider Activity
About CentralNic Group
CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.
Featured Articles
