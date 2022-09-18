China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) Short Interest Update

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, a growth of 84.5% from the August 15th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

China Green Agriculture Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CGA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,935. China Green Agriculture has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $12.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average is $7.27.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 1st. The basic materials company reported ($3.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.14 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 70.14% and a negative net margin of 54.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Green Agriculture

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture in a report on Saturday, September 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Green Agriculture stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.13% of China Green Agriculture at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Green Agriculture

(Get Rating)

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales VIEs. Its fertilizer products comprise humic acid-based compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.