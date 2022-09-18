China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

China Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of China Natural Resources stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 16,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,108. China Natural Resources has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on China Natural Resources in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

