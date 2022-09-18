Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CHYHY. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 570.00 to 510.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 500.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 560.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $526.25.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Stock Performance

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S stock opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.35.

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

