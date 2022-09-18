Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Short Interest Up 38.8% in August

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 599,300 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the August 15th total of 431,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 510,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Cidara Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knott David M Jr boosted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 635,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 25.9% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 37,225 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.45.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Up 11.7 %

Shares of CDTX stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 248,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,392. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.67. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.39.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,522.85% and a negative net margin of 239.94%. Equities analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

