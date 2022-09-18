Cim LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cim LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $732,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,867 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 19,841 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $5,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $254.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $258.20 and a 200-day moving average of $249.05. The company has a market cap of $187.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.04.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

