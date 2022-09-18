Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on C. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cfra reissued a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.19.

C stock opened at $48.11 on Thursday. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $93.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average of $51.03.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of C. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 18.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 30.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

