Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the August 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 188,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 28,788 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 115,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 670,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 310.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 213,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 161,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25,907 shares during the last quarter. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Up 4.2 %

CZWI traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 32,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345. The company has a market capitalization of $136.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.87. Citizens Community Bancorp has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $16.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $16.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

