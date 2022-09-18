Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Short Interest Down 15.1% in August

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the August 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 682,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Claros Mortgage Trust news, Director W Edward Walter bought 20,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.54 per share, with a total value of $374,786.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,536.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wafra Inc. bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000,000. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $33,500,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $19,780,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $13,091,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 24.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,103,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,981,000 after buying an additional 603,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMTG stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,536,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 76.73 and a quick ratio of 76.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.22. Claros Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $21.09.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.