Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the August 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 312,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clearfield news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $60,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,500.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Clearfield news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,769.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger G. Harding sold 500 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $60,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,500.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,970,719 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearfield

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield in the first quarter worth $13,409,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Clearfield by 148.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 162,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after purchasing an additional 97,300 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Clearfield during the second quarter valued at $4,191,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearfield during the first quarter valued at $3,978,000. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clearfield by 14.2% during the first quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 395,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,822,000 after purchasing an additional 49,309 shares during the period. 48.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clearfield Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLFD. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Clearfield from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

NASDAQ:CLFD traded down $6.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,353. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.31. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $42.34 and a 12 month high of $130.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.53.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Clearfield had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The company had revenue of $71.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Clearfield will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

