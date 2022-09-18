ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 930,200 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the August 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 18,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $303,192.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,866.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ClearPoint Neuro

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 57.1% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 3.5% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 181,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 945.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 126,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 114,385 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the first quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

ClearPoint Neuro Stock Down 2.6 %

CLPT opened at $11.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 10.33 and a quick ratio of 9.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average is $11.40. ClearPoint Neuro has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 85.88% and a negative return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain; and ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System, an MRI suite.

