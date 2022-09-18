Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $130.67.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $141.77 on Wednesday. Clorox has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.46 and its 200 day moving average is $142.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 126.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Clorox by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in Clorox by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

