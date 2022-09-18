Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $130.67.
Clorox Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $141.77 on Wednesday. Clorox has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.46 and its 200 day moving average is $142.76.
Clorox Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Clorox by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in Clorox by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clorox (CLX)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.