Clough Global Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0943 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of GLO stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 7.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 10.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 203,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 18,726 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

