Clough Global Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0943 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of GLO stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.
