Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Short Interest Down 15.6% in August

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 516,400 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 612,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Cohen & Steers Stock Up 1.8 %

CNS traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.61. 250,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,376. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.72 and its 200 day moving average is $75.01. Cohen & Steers has a one year low of $62.01 and a one year high of $101.22.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.26 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 34.11% and a return on equity of 79.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 51.64%.

Insider Transactions at Cohen & Steers

In other news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $89,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,035.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Cohen sold 12,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $972,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,076,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,059,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,713 shares of company stock worth $2,917,492. Company insiders own 48.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 14.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 18.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 57.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 7.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohen & Steers

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

