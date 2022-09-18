Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Short Interest Up 24.0% in August

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,500 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the August 15th total of 154,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 957.5 days.

Coles Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CLEGF remained flat at $11.12 during trading hours on Friday. Coles Group has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLEGF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coles Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coles Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Coles Group Company Profile

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. The company provides fresh food and groceries through 834 supermarkets; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations.

