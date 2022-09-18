Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.18. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $10.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,163,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 96,500 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,763,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after purchasing an additional 245,838 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,644,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 129,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 88,130 shares during the period. Finally, Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the fourth quarter worth $8,726,000. 55.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

