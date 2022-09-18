Comparing Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) & Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH)

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) and Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Rimini Street and Bread Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rimini Street 19.08% -96.56% 26.78% Bread Financial 11.74% 22.88% 2.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Rimini Street and Bread Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rimini Street 0 1 2 0 2.67 Bread Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Rimini Street currently has a consensus price target of $8.83, indicating a potential upside of 79.90%. Bread Financial has a consensus price target of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.42%. Given Rimini Street’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rimini Street is more favorable than Bread Financial.

This table compares Rimini Street and Bread Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rimini Street $374.43 million 1.15 $75.22 million $0.72 6.82 Bread Financial $3.27 billion 0.57 $801.00 million $9.26 4.05

Bread Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Rimini Street. Bread Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rimini Street, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.3% of Rimini Street shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Bread Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 44.5% of Rimini Street shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Bread Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Rimini Street has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bread Financial has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rimini Street beats Bread Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rimini Street

(Get Rating)

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific. Rimini Street, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Bread Financial

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit. The company also manages and services the loans it originates for private label, co-brand, and general-purpose credit card programs and Bread BNPL (installment loans, split-pay) products; and provides marketing, and data and analytics services. In addition, it offers an enhanced digital suite that includes a unified software development kit, which provides access to its suite of products, as well as promotes credit payment options earlier in the shopping experience. Further, the company through Bread, a digital payments platform and robust suite of application programming interfaces allows merchants and partners to integrate online point-of-sale financing and other digital payment products, including installment and split-pay solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Data Systems Corporation and changed its name to Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. in March 2022. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.