Compound (COMP) Price Hits $49.54 on Top Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Compound coin can now be bought for $49.54 or 0.00254277 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $360.04 million and $43.13 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00126841 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005110 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00043820 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001520 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000467 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. Each day, approximately 2,312 COMP will be distributed to users of the protocol; the distribution is allocated to each market (ETH, USDC, DAI…), and is set through the governance process by COMP token-holders. Within each market, half of the distribution is earned by suppliers, and the other half by borrowers. Discord “

Buying and Selling Compound

