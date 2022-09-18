Cook Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $285,888.00 (COOK)

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last week, Cook Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cook Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005320 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,787.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00060044 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010836 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002389 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005321 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005419 BTC.

BitDAO (BIT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00063048 BTC.

Cook Protocol Profile

Cook Protocol (CRYPTO:COOK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2021. Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance.

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Cook Protocol is a platform built on Ethereum blockchain that connects retail investors with professional fund managers. The Cook Protocol provides retail investors with a diverse selection of asset management options offered by a wide variety of professional asset managers, so investors do not need to understand sophisticated concepts to ride the DeFi train. Telegram “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cook Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cook Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

