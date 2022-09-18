Copiosa Coin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $51,269.00 (COP)

Copiosa Coin (COP) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. Copiosa Coin has a market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $51,269.00 worth of Copiosa Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Copiosa Coin has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One Copiosa Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00111774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005077 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.46 or 0.00840026 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

