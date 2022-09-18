Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CNM has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 target price on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Core & Main Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of CNM opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Core & Main news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $835,991.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,039.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 5,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $131,234.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares in the company, valued at $130,987.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $835,991.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,866 shares in the company, valued at $122,039.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,657. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNM. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Core & Main by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,639,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,549,000 after buying an additional 3,018,351 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at $51,950,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at $50,799,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Core & Main by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,189,000 after buying an additional 1,652,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at $32,464,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

See Also

