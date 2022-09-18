Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.53

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.53 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 10.22 ($0.12). Corero Network Security shares last traded at GBX 10.60 ($0.13), with a volume of 261,020 shares traded.

Corero Network Security Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of £52.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,060.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 11.53.

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. It offers Corero SmartWall products to remove DDoS attack traffic. Its products include SmartWall Threat Defense System appliances for DDoS protection; SmartWall Threat Defense Director, which delivers software edge protection for the networks; SmartWall Threat Defense Cloud that protects against the cloud attacks; and SecureWatch Managed Services, a suite of configuration optimization, monitoring, and mitigation response services.

