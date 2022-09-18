Critical Analysis: Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI) vs. iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC)

Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI – Get Rating) and iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inhibitor Therapeutics and iSpecimen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A -$300,000.00 N/A N/A iSpecimen $11.14 million 1.58 -$8.96 million N/A N/A

Inhibitor Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iSpecimen.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

4.2% of iSpecimen shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Inhibitor Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of iSpecimen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Inhibitor Therapeutics has a beta of -0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSpecimen has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Inhibitor Therapeutics and iSpecimen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibitor Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A iSpecimen 0 0 1 0 3.00

iSpecimen has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 910.10%. Given iSpecimen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iSpecimen is more favorable than Inhibitor Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Inhibitor Therapeutics and iSpecimen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A -449.36% iSpecimen -84.89% -36.25% -29.38%

Summary

iSpecimen beats Inhibitor Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inhibitor Therapeutics

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical development company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with certain cancers and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. It engages in the development of therapies for prostate and lung cancer utilizing SUBA-Itraconazole, an oral formulation of the drug itraconazole; and conducted a positive Phase 2b study of SUBA-Itraconazole for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome. The company was formerly known as HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2019. Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

