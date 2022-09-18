Critical Review: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) vs. Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) and Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capricor Therapeutics has a beta of 4.84, suggesting that its share price is 384% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and Capricor Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Capricor Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $39.67, suggesting a potential upside of 92.65%. Capricor Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 148.34%. Given Capricor Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Capricor Therapeutics is more favorable than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and Capricor Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals $1.08 million 1,024.73 -$107.64 million ($2.95) -6.98 Capricor Therapeutics $250,000.00 588.30 -$20.02 million ($1.04) -5.81

Capricor Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capricor Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and Capricor Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals N/A -44.67% -41.25% Capricor Therapeutics N/A -89.89% -48.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.4% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs). The company is also developing CRN04777, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN04894, an oral adrenocorticotrophic hormone antagonist that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Cushing's and congenital adrenal hyperplasia diseases. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Capricor Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Capricor has also established itself as one of the leading companies investigating the field of extracellular vesicles and is exploring the potential of CAP-2003, a cell-free, exosome-based candidate, to treat a variety of disorders.

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.