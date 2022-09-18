Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.54.

CRON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cronos Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,759,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,669,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 659,574 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,172,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,802,000 after purchasing an additional 577,142 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 13,507,925.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 540,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 540,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,306,000. 12.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Stock Performance

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 25.16, a current ratio of 26.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.58.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

