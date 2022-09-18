Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 748,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 10.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Larry Cash bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 177,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,214.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Anthony Martins bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,464.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Larry Cash bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 177,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,214.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Up 1.1 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 8.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 340,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after buying an additional 25,202 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 70.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 53,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 22,092 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 345.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 42,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.62. 979,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,445. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.62. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

