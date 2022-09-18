CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CURE Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of CURE Pharmaceutical stock remained flat at $0.23 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 41,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,103. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.55. CURE Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.

CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CURR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. CURE Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 107.48% and a negative net margin of 451.28%. The company had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter.

CURE Pharmaceutical Company Profile

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of drug formulation and drug delivery technologies to enhance drug safety, efficacy, and patient adherence. It operates through two segments, Cure and Sera Labs. The company's pharmaceutical drug programs include CUREfilm Blue, a sildenafil oral thin film (OTF) for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; CUREfilm Canna, a cannabinoid product with optimized pharmacokinetic profiles using microCURE and CUREfilm technology; CUREfilm Anti-Viral, an orally bio-available anti-viral of an existing therapeutic leveraging existing pre-clinical/clinical safety and toxicity data; and CUREfilm Central Nervous System, a novel dosage form to treat mental health disorders, such as depression, PTSD, addiction disorders, obsessive compulsive disorders, and anxiety.

