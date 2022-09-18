CVA Family Office LLC Has $45.52 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 635,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,619 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 12.4% of CVA Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $45,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $71.19 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.86 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.51.

