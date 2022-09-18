CVA Family Office LLC Has $516,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 627,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,909,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 317,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $4,105,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAC opened at $34.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.05. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $274.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

