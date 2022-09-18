CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Peer Perform”

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CVR Energy to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.40.

CVI stock opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. CVR Energy has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.53.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.35. CVR Energy had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 23.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 42.11%. This is a positive change from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in CVR Energy by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 102,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 51,821 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $394,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $639,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in CVR Energy by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 20,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CVR Energy by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 72,892 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

